Time to Shed... by beckybourland
75 / 365

Time to Shed...

I found this little cute brown anole on the leaf of my shrimp plant. I wasn't sure what the white substance was under him until I looked at the photo on my computer and realized it was his old skin being shed. How interesting!
10th July 2022

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
