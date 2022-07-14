Previous
Another Dragonfly by beckybourland
78 / 365

Another Dragonfly

I have to say I love dragonflies! This one was hanging out in a small pond next to a shopping center, but I could not resist the urge to try and capture it with my camera!
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
21% complete

Photo Details

