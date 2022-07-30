Previous
You looking at Me? by beckybourland
81 / 365

You looking at Me?

This cute little fellow was eyeing me suspiciously as I approached on a recent walk. He eventually decided to take his leave and scrambled up the tree!
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
Amarante
Awh so cute! Nice of him to stop and let you take the photo!
August 1st, 2022  
