Birthday Butterfly

I have seen beautiful butterflies winging their way over my yard, but I don't yet have anything for them to feed on so I can never get my camera quick enough for a picture. I went to a nature reserve on my birthday, but no butterflies were to be seen. I sent up a quick prayer asking God to send me just one butterfly for my special day, and lo and behold a few minutes later I see this beauty! It was feeding on a plant near a bench, so I sat and took pictures for at least 10 minutes. What a blessing! It is a Zebra Swallowtail.