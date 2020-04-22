Sign up
107 / 365
The Big News
I forgot to put this in a couple weeks ago, when we were finally allowed to tell. We are thrilled beyond words! We can’t wait to have our hearts stolen all over again. October 10 is her due date.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
Corinne
ace
Congratulations and the big sister looks so happy !!!
May 2nd, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
Oh that is wonderful news! Congrats! Our newest grandchild will be arriving 2 months before, Christina is due on August 12 :)
May 2nd, 2020
