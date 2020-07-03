Sign up
171 / 365
Watering can
Ellie will need her own little watering can to help Nina water her flowers next week. The more I look at it, the more I think it’s a little big for her. Oh well, I guess she’ll grow into it.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1528
photos
19
followers
37
following
46% complete
View this month »
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
3rd July 2020 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
