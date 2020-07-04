Previous
Happy Independence Day! by beckyk365
Happy Independence Day!

No picnics or parades this year unfortunately, but we used the extra time to get ready for our company next week. We put up some Edison style lights on the back porch and I really like them. We have two more strands to put up somewhere.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

BeckyJo

Barb ace
So inviting-looking! Love the blue chairs! Fav
July 6th, 2020  
