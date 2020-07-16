Previous
Right Day Wrong Week by beckyk365
186 / 365

Right Day Wrong Week

I had planned on visiting with Peggy today, had my folding chair in the car and my iced coffee all ready to go. Then I realized our little Porch Party was next Thursday. Dang. Oh well...the iced coffee was tasty at least.
