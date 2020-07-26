Sign up
195 / 365
Thanks Jack!
My neighbor Jack is always very generous with extras from his garden. He will keep us well supplied with peppers, cucumbers and eventually tomatoes.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
26th July 2020 9:31pm
Privacy
Public
