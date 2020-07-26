Previous
Thanks Jack! by beckyk365
195 / 365

Thanks Jack!

My neighbor Jack is always very generous with extras from his garden. He will keep us well supplied with peppers, cucumbers and eventually tomatoes.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
