Ellie and Her Pumpkin
Catching up from last weekend. This pumpkin had a flat side to it, so it became a perfect little seat.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
20th August 2020 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne
ace
Lovely !
August 30th, 2020
