Saying Goodbye
Someday we’ll take Ellie home with us, but I don’t think she’s ready to be away from Mommy and Daddy for that long. She loves sitting in grandpuppy’s big truck, but she was not a happy camper when she had to get out because we had to go home.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1577
photos
19
followers
36
following
