Saying Goodbye by beckyk365
Saying Goodbye

Someday we’ll take Ellie home with us, but I don’t think she’s ready to be away from Mommy and Daddy for that long. She loves sitting in grandpuppy’s big truck, but she was not a happy camper when she had to get out because we had to go home.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

