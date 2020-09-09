Previous
Succulent by beckyk365
223 / 365

Succulent

This tangly silhouette caught my eye this morning. I really need to trim this to see if it’ll grow in thicker. I hate to trim succulents, it takes forever for them to grow!
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
