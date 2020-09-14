Sign up
231 / 365
Orange
Pumpkins and flowers I picked tonight.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1590
photos
19
followers
36
following
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Jennie B.
So festive!
September 15th, 2020
