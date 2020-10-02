Previous
Mums by beckyk365
Mums

We helped out a neighbor recently and the next morning we found three pots of fall mums outside our door. It was totally unnecessary, but we sure appreciated them. They’re beautiful and look great with our pumpkins.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

