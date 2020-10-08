Sign up
Previous
Next
247 / 365
Peppers
My neighbor Jack gave us a bunch of peppers and tomatoes he picked from his garden. I made sauce with the tomatoes but not sure what to do with these peppers. They look so pretty, but we’re not big pepper eaters, Maybe I’ll freeze them.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1606
photos
19
followers
36
following
Tags
peppers
