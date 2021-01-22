Sign up
321 / 365
Made my Day!
Getting this in the mail just made my day! I never paid much attention to lunar new year until Christina became a member of our family. It’s so good to have my eyes opened up and be aware of things outside of my little corner of the world.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
2020
iPhone 7
22nd January 2021 2:27pm
