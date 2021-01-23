Previous
Sunset Through the Front Window by beckyk365
322 / 365

Sunset Through the Front Window

Very cold today and didn’t venture outside. 🥶 I’m becoming a wimp!
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
