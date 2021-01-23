Sign up
322 / 365
Sunset Through the Front Window
Very cold today and didn’t venture outside. 🥶 I’m becoming a wimp!
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
322
photos
17
followers
31
following
88% complete
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Views
0
2020
iPhone 7
23rd January 2021 5:06pm
