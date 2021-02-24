Previous
Lamp by beckyk365
357 / 365

Lamp

I bought this lamp last March as the shut downs were just beginning. I got it at a garden center that was open because it was deemed “essential”. It was completely deserted and felt so surreal.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

BeckyJo

