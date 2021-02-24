Sign up
357 / 365
Lamp
I bought this lamp last March as the shut downs were just beginning. I got it at a garden center that was open because it was deemed “essential”. It was completely deserted and felt so surreal.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1717
photos
19
followers
35
following
97% complete
View this month »
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Album
2020-2021
Tags
for2021
