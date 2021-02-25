Sign up
359 / 365
45 degrees
A beautiful day with blue skies. Don’t wanna get too excited, almost felt springlike. I haven’t been outside in so long it’s kind of embarrassing. Other than going to work which doesn’t really count.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1719
photos
19
followers
35
following
98% complete
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Views
5
Album
2020-2021
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
25th February 2021 12:55pm
for2021
