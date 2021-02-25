Previous
45 degrees by beckyk365
359 / 365

45 degrees

A beautiful day with blue skies. Don’t wanna get too excited, almost felt springlike. I haven’t been outside in so long it’s kind of embarrassing. Other than going to work which doesn’t really count.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

