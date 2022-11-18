Previous
Quick trip by beckyk365
Photo 783

Quick trip

This was taken last weekend when we made a quick trip out to Ohio. We took Al’s truck to bring back items the professional movers won’t take. The fast turn around makes it a grueling trip but it’s all worth it since it gets them closer to us.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

BeckyJo

