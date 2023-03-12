Sign up
Photo 842
Pink 2
Little vanilla cupcakes made by Christina. I’m usually a chocolate gal, but these may have converted me.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
2204
photos
18
followers
33
following
rainbow2023
narayani
ace
These look so cute!
March 12th, 2023
