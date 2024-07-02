Sign up
Photo 1115
Today’s Haul
This is what I picked from the pick-your-own field this morning. Wished they opened up a little earlier. It’s so dang hot out there. But worth it!
2nd July 2024
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
2nd July 2024 10:46am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
