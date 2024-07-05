Sign up
Previous
Photo 1116
Sunset over Jack’s House
I probably have dozens of pictures titled sunset over Jack’s house that I’ve taken over the years. Sometimes through the front window but this time I was outside. Getting ready for a belated July 4 picnic.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
1
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Peter Dulis
ace
Beautiful
July 6th, 2024
