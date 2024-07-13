Previous
Standing Tall by beckyk365
Photo 1118

Standing Tall

This patch of coneflowers are as tall as I am! Not exactly sure what I’m going for here but wanted to try something different. I know I’ll be taking many photos of them before the end of summer.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Barb ace
Unique and lovely pov!
July 16th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
July 16th, 2024  
