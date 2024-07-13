Sign up
Photo 1118
Standing Tall
This patch of coneflowers are as tall as I am! Not exactly sure what I’m going for here but wanted to try something different. I know I’ll be taking many photos of them before the end of summer.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
2
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1120
photos
19
followers
32
following
306% complete
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
13th July 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Unique and lovely pov!
July 16th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
July 16th, 2024
