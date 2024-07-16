Sign up
Photo 1121
Little leftovers
This is a little bouquet I made the other day from my trip to the pick your own flower field. There’s always a handful of odds and ends that are left after making a couple larger bouquets and these worked really well together.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1121
photos
19
followers
32
following
307% complete
View this month »
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
Views
2
2
1
2020-2024
iPhone 13
14th July 2024 10:17am
Annie-Sue
ace
lovely little arrangement :-)
July 16th, 2024
BeckyJo
@anniesue
thanks!😊
July 16th, 2024
