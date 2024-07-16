Previous
Little leftovers by beckyk365
Little leftovers

This is a little bouquet I made the other day from my trip to the pick your own flower field. There’s always a handful of odds and ends that are left after making a couple larger bouquets and these worked really well together.
BeckyJo

@beckyk365

Annie-Sue ace
lovely little arrangement :-)
July 16th, 2024  
BeckyJo
@anniesue thanks!😊
July 16th, 2024  
