Previous
Photo 1125
We did it!
I admit I was alittle stressed about dance class. But we managed to get them dressed in their tights and leotards, get their hair pulled back (sort of) and even arrived to the studio early.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
0
0
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
