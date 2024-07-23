Previous
Such a Bummer! by beckyk365
Photo 1128

We discovered that the dreaded squash vine borer has invaded our pumpkins. We had to pull out all of the mini pumpkin plants. When we opened up the vines, there were nasty fat grubs inside! Gross! 🤢
23rd July 2024 23rd Jul 24

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
