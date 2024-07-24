Previous
Yarrow by beckyk365
Yarrow

Picking flowers again at the pick your own flower field. I have pink yarrow at my house, but I never saw all these other colors. They look so pretty together.
BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
July 31st, 2024  
