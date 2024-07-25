Previous
Next
Gomphrena by beckyk365
Photo 1130

Gomphrena

Taken the previous day. All the little red “balls” caught my eye. Probably should have cropped it more.
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Pretty! What are gomphrena? Never hear of it!
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise