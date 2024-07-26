Previous
Next
by beckyk365
Photo 1131

We met my brother Rick and his wife Megan for dinner. They live about an hour and a half from us so we met them halfway. The restaurant looked a little sketchy from the outside, but turned out to be really good.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Nice family photo!
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise