Photo 1138
From a Distance
This is the same hydrangea from two days ago. I never expected it to get this big. We trimmed it back pretty hard last year I’m really surprised it bloomed so well.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1138
photos
19
followers
32
following
311% complete
View this month »
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
1st August 2024 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
