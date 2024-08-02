Previous
From a Distance by beckyk365
Photo 1138

From a Distance

This is the same hydrangea from two days ago. I never expected it to get this big. We trimmed it back pretty hard last year I’m really surprised it bloomed so well.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise