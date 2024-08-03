Sign up
Previous
Photo 1139
Happy Birthday Henry!
Henry is the son of one of Andy’s high school friends Nathan. They’ve stayed in touch through the years and now that Andy lives only two hours away, they’re able to hang out more often.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
