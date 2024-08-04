Previous
Rose of Sharon by beckyk365
Rose of Sharon

A cutting from our neighbor Donna is finally taking off. Should be really pretty this year.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Desi
Sure looks beautiful
August 5th, 2024  
