Photo 1140
Rose of Sharon
A cutting from our neighbor Donna is finally taking off. Should be really pretty this year.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th August 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Desi
Sure looks beautiful
August 5th, 2024
