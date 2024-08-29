Previous
Meadow at Talking Breads by beckyk365
Meadow at Talking Breads

There’s a bakery nearby that has a beautiful outdoor seating. We had to take a walk through meadow to get to one of the gazebos. The whole area was just quivering with butterflies and moths and other flying insects.
