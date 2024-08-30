Sign up
Photo 1143
Big Hug
When we went to visit last week, Ellie had a big hug for her Grandpappy when she got off the bus. We went to visit because it was a long weekend and they all had extra time off school and work. Still working on that deck!
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
Views
1
