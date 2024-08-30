Previous
Big Hug by beckyk365
Big Hug

When we went to visit last week, Ellie had a big hug for her Grandpappy when she got off the bus. We went to visit because it was a long weekend and they all had extra time off school and work. Still working on that deck!
