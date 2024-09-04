Sign up
Photo 1144
The First Signs
My neighbor’s maple tree is the first in the neighborhood to show off its fall colors. We always pass under it whenever we go for a walk.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
2020-2024
iPhone 13
4th September 2024 7:12pm
Barb
ace
I love Fall leaves! Nice find!
September 8th, 2024
