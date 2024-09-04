Previous
The First Signs by beckyk365
Photo 1144

The First Signs

My neighbor’s maple tree is the first in the neighborhood to show off its fall colors. We always pass under it whenever we go for a walk.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
313% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
I love Fall leaves! Nice find!
September 8th, 2024  
