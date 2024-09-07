Previous
Well Hello There! by beckyk365
Photo 1146

Well Hello There!

Found this little guy hanging out underneath the tomato plants. Kinda startled me when I saw something move when I was weeding. I’m always afraid it’s a rodent of some sort which completely freaks me out.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise