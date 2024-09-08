Previous
Crepe Myrtle by beckyk365
Crepe Myrtle

Our Crepe Myrtle is finally looking great this year. A couple springs ago we thought it had died over the winter, but its going strong. I really liked how the late afternoon sun made it almost glow.
8th September 2024

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
