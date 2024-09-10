Previous
Cool Morning by beckyk365
Photo 1154

Cool Morning

Took my coffee and my Kindle on the backporch this morning. There’s definitely a chill to the mornings these days.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise