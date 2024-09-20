Previous
Beach Kitty by beckyk365
Beach Kitty

This sweet little kitty turned up quite often while we were staying at the beach. In this part of Greece, we saw a lot of feral cats. It’s not unusual to see dishes of cat food outside of people’s homes.
