Help Yourself by beckyk365
We ate the best food while in Greece. Delicious salads with the best olive oil, so much cheese, yummy grilled meats of all kinds. I even tried grilled octopus.
24th September 2024

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
