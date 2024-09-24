Sign up
Previous
Photo 1165
Help Yourself
We ate the best food while in Greece. Delicious salads with the best olive oil, so much cheese, yummy grilled meats of all kinds. I even tried grilled octopus.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2527
photos
19
followers
32
following
319% complete
View this month »
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th September 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
