Previous
Next
Photo Shoot by beckyk365
Photo 1168

Photo Shoot

Gotta have one silly photo from the trip. This is Melanie, my cousin and my oldest and dearest friend, and her sweet daughter Emily, who was the best tour guide ever.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise