Photo 1167
The Church of the Rotunda
Built in 306 AD to be used as a mausoleum for Roman Emperor Galerius. Later it was converted into a church, then as a mosque and eventually reconsecreated as a Greek Orthodox Church in the early 20th century. Fascinating history and structure!
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th September 2024 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
