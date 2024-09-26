Previous
The Church of the Rotunda

Built in 306 AD to be used as a mausoleum for Roman Emperor Galerius. Later it was converted into a church, then as a mosque and eventually reconsecreated as a Greek Orthodox Church in the early 20th century. Fascinating history and structure!
