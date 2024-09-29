Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1172
Ancient
This is part of what remains of the ancient wall that fortified Thessaloniki. It always amazes me to see the structures they were capable of building with such limited tools and resources.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2536
photos
19
followers
32
following
321% complete
View this month »
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th September 2024 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greece
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close