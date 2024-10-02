Previous
Concentration by beckyk365
Photo 1175

Concentration

We’re helping with the girls for a couple days while Christina is home visiting her parents. This is a game that requires a steady hand and concentration for even adults.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise