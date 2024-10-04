Sign up
Photo 1177
Dried
These are the dried petals that gathered under an orchid I recently bought. It was an unusual yellow color so I hope it blooms again. It didn’t bloom long, and I wasn’t really surprised since I bought it at 50% off.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
2539
photos
19
followers
32
following
2020-2024
iPhone 13
4th October 2024 4:04pm
