Photo 1179
Anemone
I think these flowers are just as interesting when their pedals fall and the seed heads are the only thing left. The seedheads look like aliens to me.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
7th October 2024 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
