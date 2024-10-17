Previous
Down to Earth Cafe by beckyk365
Photo 1181

Down to Earth Cafe

Met up with Tonya for breakfast and a catch up. I returned from Greece the day she and her family left for Italy, so we had a lot to catch up on. The ricotta toast was delicious, much better than it looks.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
