Photo 1183
Tupppy
This photo of Ben and Tuppy was actually sent to me from Julie. Tuppy loves his Daddy and was very sad that Ben was gone overnight to Austin’s wedding.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th October 2024 9:54pm
