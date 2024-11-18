Sign up
Photo 1196
flipside
It’s always unfortunate when you have to take down trees, but the flipside to that are the plants that were starved for sunlight can show their true colors. Even the underside of the Oakleaf hydrangea was beautiful.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2561
photos
19
followers
32
following
328% complete
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
Views
0
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
17th November 2024 3:53pm
